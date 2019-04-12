Bear Grylls To Front ITV Adventure Special With ‘Britain’s Got Talent’ Judge David Walliams

Fresh from his Netflix interactive series You Vs. Wild, global adventurer Bear Grylls is fronting a one-off British special with Britain’s Got Talent judge David Walliams.

Grylls is hosting Bear’s Mission with David Walliams, an hour-long special for ITV. The show will see the explorer take Walliams out of the glamorous world of showbiz and into the wild. He will be put under pressure as he embarks on an adrenaline-fuelled mission testing his mental and physical limits, through one of the UK’s most spectacular landscapes.

ITV has previously worked with Grylls on Mission Survive. The series was commissioned by Amanda Stavri, ITV Commissioning Editor, Factual Entertainment. It is a Bear Grylls Ventures/Electus/Betty production for ITV. Electus International is distributing the programme internationally. The executive producer is David Harrison.

Grylls said, “David has accomplished some amazing endurance feats including swimming down the River Thames and across the English Channel. This mix of stamina and his unrelenting sense of humour, will make this a mission I’m sure we’ll both never forget. The wild awaits.”

Harrison added, “David Walliams is one of the UK’s best-loved actors, author and comedian and with his impromptu humour and spontaneity, there really is a sense that absolutely anything could happen.”