BBC Studios Scores First ITV Commission With Landmark Prince Charles Documentary Series

BBC Studios has scored its first commission for British commercial broadcaster ITV – a documentary series featuring exclusive interviews with The Prince of Wales.

The production division of the public broadcaster is making Inside The Duchy (w/t) to celebrate his 50th year working as The Duke of Cornwall.

It comes as he is set to be depicted in season three of The Crown by God’s Own Country star Josh O’Connor.

The two-part doc series will explore The Duchy of Cornwall, an ancient Royal estate that covers more than 130,000 acres across 23 counties, touching coast, countryside and city. It also generates over £20M for the Prince, his family and his charities.

The film crew, from BBC Studios’ Unscripted Productions label, was embedded with the Duchy of Cornwall for a year, filming with the staff and tenants to capture every aspect of the day-to-day running of the estate whose properties include farms, housing estates, industrial estates and even Dartmoor prison.

The series was commissioned by ITV Controller of Factual Jo Clinton-Davis and Sue Murphy, ITV Head of Factual Entertainment. It is exec produced by Bill Lyons, series produced and directed by Charlie Clay and distributed internationally by Fremantle.

Clinton-Davis, ITV Controller of Factual, said, “We’re excited to have a landmark documentary offering viewers a unique, close quarters and intimate view of the Duchy and His Royal Highness’s role and working life within it.”

Jon Swain, Head of BBC Studios’ Unscripted Productions, added, “We’re delighted to be working with ITV and opening a window onto one of the world’s most extraordinary family businesses. We’re very proud that BBC Studios’ first commission for ITV will be coming out of our Bristol production hub.”