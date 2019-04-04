LA-based TV company Fandom Fiction, which was set up by Tim Byrne, the former Creative Director of Simon Cowell’s Syco Entertainment, has struck a first-look deal with BBC Studios.

BBC Studios Content Partnerships has also inked a first-look deal with British production company Magnum Media, the firm behind Duck Quacks Don’t Echo.

The deals give the British distributor access to an increased roster of entertainment formats for its global content slate. BBC Studios is handling all international rights for all projects from both partnerships.

Byrne leads Fandom Fiction with Diana Howie, the former ITV commissioner who exec produced gameshows including The Chase and Tipping Point. Magnum Media, meanwhile, was founded in 2009 by Andy Auerbach and Dean Nabarro and has produced series including comedy talent show Don’t Stop Me Now.

The Magnum Media deal was struck by Nicki McDermott, Head of Acquisitions for Fact Ent, Entertainment and Formats, and Fandom Fiction deal by Valerie Bruce, SVP Commercial Director, LA.

“Both Magnum Media and Fandom Fiction are creative, innovative companies with deep industry relationships. We are thrilled to be working with Magnum Media who have a fantastic track record of creating shows with international appeal, and Fandom Fiction who have such pedigree in creating enduring prime-time shows and also a roster of great talent relationships,” said Mark Linsey, BBC Studios Chief Creative Officer.

Byrne said, “We are delighted to be working with a world class corporation such as BBC Studios and we’re eager to continue delivering entertainment shows of the highest quality – and this time further afield to an international audience.”

Auerbach added, “BBC Studios Distribution combines a formidable global reach with invaluable local industry insight and Magnum is thrilled to be working with their hugely talented team to find the next big format.”