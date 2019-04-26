BBC Explores Story Of Former INXS Frontman Michael Hutchence With ‘Studio 54’ & ‘Searching For Sugar Man’ Producer Passion Pictures

Former INXS frontman Michael Hutchence is the subject of a new BBC feature doc co-produced by Studio 54 and Searching For Sugar Man producer Passion Pictures.

The British public broadcaster is to air Mystify: Michael Hutchence on BBC Two, which will feature personal footage filmed by Hutchence and his former partner Kylie Minogue.

Written and directed by Richard Lowenstein, who worked on some of the band’s early music videos, the film is co-produced by the BBC, Ghost Pictures and Passion Pictures.

The film will look to uncover the secret and mysterious side of the singer and songwriter. It will tell the story of Hutchence, who died in 1997, through rare archive footage and intimate insights from friends, lovers, family and colleagues.

It will feature interviews with Helena Christensen and Michele Bennett, who have never spoken publicly about the rock star before, Minogue, Kathy Lette, Bono, Garry Gary Beers, Andrew Farriss, Jon Farriss, Tim Farriss, Dennis Farriss, Tina Hutchence, Rhett Hutchence, Susie Hutchence, Ananda Braxton-Smith, Belinda Brewin, Chris Bailey, Nick Conroy, Gary Grant, Erin Hamilton, Dr Rachel Hertz, Nick Launay, Leslie Lewis, Lian Lunson, John Martin, Jenny Morris, Chris Murphy, Kirk Pengilly, Chris Thomas and Martha Troup.

Mystify: Michael Hutchence is produced Maya Gnyp, John Battsek, Sue Murray, Mark Fennessy, Richard Lowenstein, Lynn-Maree Milburn and Andrew de Groot.

Jan Younghusband, Head of TV commissioning, BBC Music, said, “Michael Hutchence was one of the most influential and charismatic rock stars of the modern era, and I’m delighted that this moving documentary will air on BBC Two.”