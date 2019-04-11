‘Game Of Thrones’ Star Will Portray Bruce Wayne On ‘Titans’

EXCLUSIVE: A new Bruce Wayne is on his way to live-action television: Iain Glen will portray Gotham City’s most famous citizen as a recurring role on Titans when the DC Universe series returns for Season 2 next fall.

The Scottish actor is best known as the grizzled mercenary knight Jorah Mormont on Game of Thrones, and he returns in that role this Sunday night with the Season 8 premiere of the HBO series. His face is also familiar to fans of Downton Abbey and the Resident Evil franchise. His other feature film credits include The Iron Lady, Lara Croft: Tomb Raider, Kick Ass 2, and My Cousin Rachel.

The formally trained Glen has a long and prestigious stage career with noted performances in high-profile productions of Uncle Vanya, The Crucible, Hedda Gabler, A Streetcar Named Desire, The Blue Room, Martin Guerre, and Hamlet. The winner of the Bancroft Medal at the Royal Academy of Dramatic Art, Glen made his Royal Shakespeare Company debut in 1994 in the Mathew Warchus production of Henry V.

For the gritty DC Universe series Titans, Glen will be portraying an older version of Wayne. Here”s the official character description from the producers: “After decades of fighting crime as Batman, billionaire Bruce Wayne is just as driven to protect Gotham from evil as he was in his prime. Needing to reconcile his relationship with Dick Grayson, the duo hope to forge a new dynamic as Bruce tries to help his former sidekick and the Titans achieve success.”

It’s not clear if Glen will appear in Batman’s costume at any point on the show. His Bruce Wayne will be in stark contrast to recent iterations in age and look. Ben Affleck portrayed Wayne and Batman in recent feature films like Justice League and Suicide Squad. On Fox’s Gotham, which has its two-part series finale beginning April 18, David Mazouz portrays a young version of Wayne who is poised to wear his cape for the first time in the show’s swan song story arc. Mazouz is 18, while Glen is 57.

The Titans follows the superhero squad led by Batman’s former sidekick, Robin, aka Dick Grayson (Brenton Thwaites), and includes the hot-tempered alien princess Starfire (Anna Diop), the mysterious empath Raven (Teagan Croft), and the green-skinned shape-shifter Beast Boy (Ryan Potter). Esai Morales recently joined the cast for Season 2 in the role of Slade Wilson, aka Deathstroke the Terminator, the master assassin destined to become the arch enemy of the young team.

The Teen Titans were created by writer Marv Wolfman and artist George Perez and introduced in the early 1980s in the pages of the DC Comics series The New Teen Titans. The executive producers of Titans are Greg Berlanti, Akiva Goldsman, Geoff Johns, Sarah Schechter, and Greg Walker.

This year marks the 80th anniversary of Batman in DC Comics. A new Batman film is in the works from director Matt Reeves. Batman’s butler, Alfred, is getting his own show with Pennyworth. The Todd Phillips movie Joker reaches theaters Oct. 4. There’s a Batwoman pilot on the way and a Birds of Prey movie, too.

Glen is represented by Wishlab in the US and Independent Talent Group in the UK.