‘Barry’ Renewed For Season 3 By HBO

On the heels of its Season 2 premiere, HBO has picked up a third season of its hit Emmy-winning comedy series Barry.

Created by Alec Berg & Bill Hader, who stars in the title role, Barry launched its eight-episode second season March 31. This season, Barry is attempting to untangle himself from the world of contract killing and fully immerse himself in acting. But while Barry has eliminated many of the external factors that pushed him towards violence, he soon discovers they weren’t the only forces at play. What is it about his own psyche that led him to become a killer in the first place?

Other Season 2 cast regulars include: Stephen Root as Barry’s handler, who is alarmed to contemplate a future without his primary source of income; Sarah Goldberg as a dedicated acting student who becomes the object of Barry’s affection; Anthony Carrigan as an unfailingly polite mobster; and Henry Winkler as a pompous yet endearing acting teacher who takes Barry under his wing.

Barry received three Emmys for its first season last September: lead actor in a comedy series for Bill Hader; supporting actor for Henry Winkler; and sound mixing.

Season 2 was executive produced by Berg and Hader; co-executive producer, Aida Rodgers; consulting producer, Liz Sarnoff; supervising producer, Emily Heller; producers, Julie Camino, Jason Kim; co-producers, Duffy Boudreau, Amy Solomon.