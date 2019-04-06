Film editor Barry Malkin, a two-time editing Oscar nominee for The Godfather: Part III and The Cotton Club, has died. He was 80.

Malkin worked on more than 30 films in his lifetime and was a longtime collaborator with Godfather trilogy director Francis Ford Coppola, who he teamed with on 11 feature films.

Malkin began his career as an apprentice to Dede Allen on the 1962 film America America, directed by Elia Kazan. There he met editor Aram Avakian, and went on to become his assistant editor on 1964’s Lilith. His first full credits as an editor came on TV’s The Patty Duke Show.

The Coppola connection came through Avakian, and the director hired Malkin to edit his The Rain People (1969).

It was the start of a long association, and Malkin earned a BAFTA nomination for best film editing for The Godfather: Part II.

Malkin also had editing credits on such films as The Rainmaker (1997), Honeymoon in Vegas (1992), The Freshman (1990) — which starred Marlon Brando in a comic nod on his Godfather character — Big (1988), One Trick Pony (1980) and Who Is Harry Kellerman and Why Is He Saying Those Terrible Things About Me? (1971).

Survivors include his wife, Stephanie, and daughter Sacha. Donations may be made to the Southern Poverty Law Center or the New York Times’ Neediest Cases Fund.