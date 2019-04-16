BAFTA To Honor ‘Late Night Line-Up’s Joan Bakewell, ‘Happy Valley’s Nicola Shindler & ‘Luther’s Emma Thomas

Late Night Line-Up host Joan Bakewell, Happy Valley producer Nicola Shindler and Luther script supervisor Emma Thomas are to be honored by the British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA).

Bakewell and Shindler are to be recognised at the Virgin Media British Academy Television Awards, while Thomas will be recognised at the British Academy Television Craft Awards.

Broadcaster and journalist Bakewell is to be honored with the BAFTA Television Fellowship, while Shindler will be presented with a Special Award on Sunday 12th May. Bakewell is currently presenting Sky Arts’ Portrait Artist of the Year, while Shindler is producing a new series of BBC drama Trust Me with Alfred Enoch and Russell T Davies’ Emma Thompson-fronted Years and Years.

Meanwhile, Thomas will be recognised with a special award at the BAFTA Television Craft Awards on Sunday 28th April for her services in script supervision. Emma has acted as script supervisor on Goodnight Sweetheart, Birds of a Feather, Benidorm, Bad Education and Luther as well as international shows such as The Bastard Executioner and Tyrant.

Bakewell said, “I’m thrilled to see so many women nominated this year and delighted to share this great BAFTA occasion with them. I have been a broadcaster for many decades now and seen major changes along the way, not least the advancement of women both on the screen and in many roles behind it.”

Shindler said, “I am incredibly honoured to be the recipient of the BAFTA Television Special Award. When I set up Red Production Company 20 years ago my goal wasto make drama that I wanted to watch and that always challenged the audience as well as entertained. It hasn’t been easy but I am proud of the shows we make at Red and how hard we work. I have an amazing team, and have worked with a number of the most incredible people, who have made coming into work each day a joy. And I’m not done. I continue to be excited by new ideas everyday, and I can’t wait to see what the next 20 years brings.”

Thomas said, “I have had the privilege to work with a number of talented professionals on a huge variety of programming and films throughout my career and have been at the forefront of this ever-changing industry. It’s a privilege to have been awarded the prestigious British Academy Television Craft Special Award in a year where so many women have been recognised by BAFTA in front of and behind the screen.”

Amanda Berry CEO of BAFTA added, “This year BAFTA is thrilled to recognise three enormously successful women in the British Television industry. In their own fields their contribution to some of the most talked-about television programmes is truly outstanding. We are delighted to honour their exceptional achievements.”