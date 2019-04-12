‘Axis Sally’: Carsten Norgaard Joins Al Pacino In Drama From MoviePass Films

The Man in the High Castle actor Carsten Norgaard is set to appear in Axis Sally, the Michael Polish-directed drama about the real-life story of Mildred “Axis Sally” Gillars, the American who unwittingly became the voice of German propaganda targeted to U.S. troops during World War II. Al Pacino and Meadow Williams star in the film, which was adapted by Vance Owen and Darryl Hicks based on William Owen’s book Axis Sally Confidential.

Norgaard will play program director Max Otto Koischwitz for the USA Zone and head of propaganda targeting U.S. troops during WWII.

Production is currently underway. MoviePass Films CEOs Randall Emmett and George Furla are producing with Owen and Tucker Tooley. Executive producers are Ted Farnsworth, Williams, Lydia Hull, and MoviePass Films’ Tim Sullivan and Alex Eckert.

Norgaard is repped by D2 Management.