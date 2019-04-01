Awkwafina (Crazy Rich Asians, Oceans 8) and Ike Barinholtz (Blockers, The Oath) have signed on to star in Crime After Crime, a crime caper comedy which they will also produce for STXfilms. Nick Stoller and Conor Welch also producing under their Stoller Global Solutions banner, along with David Stassen.

Dan Gurewitch and David Young are writing the script, which is about a millennial podcast host who agrees to help the convict she’s devoted her true-crime podcast to prove his innocence after he escapes jail and turns up at her house.

STX’s Kate Vorhoff and Catherine Hagedorn will oversee the film’s production on behalf of the studio.

Awkwafina can up next be seen in Sony’s Jumanji: Welcome To The Jungle sequel as well as The Farewell, the Sundance film that was picked up by A24 for a July release. Barinholtz’s upcoming slate includes Amazon’s Late Night, which also premiered at Sundance this year, and the CBS All Access Jordan Peele-hosted anthology series, The Twilight Zone.

