Jimmy Kimmel was just thinking of the children when he invited a bunch of Avengers to his show Monday night. With Avengers: Endgame looming, Kimmel wanted to bring kids up to speed on the superhero tale without getting mired in all that death, genocide and adult-heavy stuff that peppered Avengers: Infinity War.

So he recruited the Endgame cast to read a sanitized story-book version of Infinity War. And they did.

Ok, so that’s the set-up. But as things are inclined to do on ABC’s Jimmy Kimmel Live, proceedings didn’t exactly keep on the kid-friendly path as Mark Ruffalo, Chris Hemsworth, Scarlett Johansson, Chris Evans, Don Cheadle and Jeremy Renner read the tale and interjected more than a few of their own insights.

“Good evening and welcome to intellectual, dialectical theater of the absurd,” said Mark Ruffalo in Alistair Cooke mode, cracking open the big book of Twas the Mad Titan Thanos.

After Cheadle likened the illustrated book’s depiction of Thanos’ chins to a different part of male anatomy entirely, and Johansson complained about the drawing of Black Widow, things took a total dive with Ruffalo dismissing Thor with a two-word curse and Hemsworth saying the same to the entire superhero crew.

Check out the full segment above.