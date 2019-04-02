“You trust me?” Iron Man asks Captain America. After a couple of tense beats, he replies, “I do.” Close-up of firm handshake. Crowd goes wild.

OK, there’s no audience reaction in the latest teaser for Disney/Marvel’s Avengers: Endgame, but the new “special look” is loaded with key lines — to wit:

“It’s not about how much we lost, it’s about how much we have left.”

“If we do this, we’d be going in shorthanded.”

“We owe this to everyone who’s not in this room — to try.”

“You could not live with your own failure.”

And, ultimately: “We’re the Avengers — we gotta finish this.”

That all said, here’s how Disney and Marvel describe the looming blockbuster from directors Anthony and Joe Russo: The grave course of events set in motion by Thanos that wiped out half the universe and fractured the Avengers’ ranks compels the remaining Avengers to take one final stand in Marvel Studios’ grand conclusion to 22 films.

Among those battling for all things good are Robert Downey Jr, Chris Evans, Mark Ruffalo, Chris Hemsworth, Scarlett Johansson, Jeremy Renner, Don Cheadle, Paul Rudd, Brie Larson, Karen Gillan, Danai Gurira and Bradley Cooper. Their quarry: the ultravillain Thanos (Josh Brolin).

Written by Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely and produced by Marvel’s Kevin Feige, the Avengers: Endgame chaos breaks loose April 26.