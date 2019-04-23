‘Avengers: Endgame’ Sparks Pre-Sale Bonanza (4,000 Sold-Out Showtimes) And A ‘Captain Marvel’ Resurgence

Avengers: Endgame made its world premiere in Los Angeles on Monday and now the rest of the planet is eager to get a look. Fandango reports that the three-hour superhero epic from Disney’s Marvel Studios has already sold-out more than 4,000 screenings in North America, a nod to the intense anticipation of moviegoers in communities from Hilo, Hawaii, to Newington, New Hampshire.

Theater chains are scrambling to post new showtimes to meet the crush of fan interest. Avengers: Endgame not only leads this week’s pre-sales in a landslide fashion it earned a perfect 100 out of 100 points on Fandango’s Fanticipation movie buzz index. The movie is now the fastest preseller in the 19-year history of Fandango and on pace to become the all-time pre-sale champ. Moreover, the fan interest has given and extra bump to Captain Marvel, which debuted in a big way in March but now, a full six weeks into its theatrical run, the Brie Larson-starring film has jumped to No. 4 in the latest Fanticipation movie buzz index.

More data from Fandango as the momentous Marvel movie closes in on its release:

97% of fans planning to see Endgame say that stay for the mid- and post-credits scenes from Marvel, while 79% are surprised when people don’t stay for the end credits scenes.

81% are trying to avoid all spoilers for Endgame.

63% feel that the release of Endgame qualifies as a historic moment in cinema.

57% have temporarily unplugged from social media in order to avoid Endgame spoilers.

Avengers: Endgame is produced by Kevin Feige and directed by Joe and Anthony Russo working off of a script by Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely. If Avengers: Endgame finishes as 2019’s highest-grossing release it would give the Russo’s back-to-back years with the box-office title. Their Avengers: Infinity War topped all competition in 2018 with $2.08 billion in global box-office, a lush total that also established a new sky-high record for the superhero genre. It’s likely a new record will be set in the weeks ahead — there’s even talk that Endgame might hit $300 million in domestic opening or even deliver a jaw-dropping $1 billion worldwide start.

The Russos have implored fans to protect the plot points of Avengers: Endgame, which will bring about major changes in the Marvel Cinematic Universe that began with the 2008 release of Iron Man starring Robert Downey Jr. as the cornerstone character for a superhero saga that has spanned 21 interconnected films to date.