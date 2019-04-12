‘Avengers: Endgame’ Sneak Peek Unveiled At Disney Investor Day; No ‘Hawkeye’ Details

The details of Avengers: Endgame have been kept extremely secret but Marvel boss Kevin Feige gave Disney Investor Day a glimpse of the April 26 opening movie today.

“Thanos spent a long time trying to perfect me,” says the Karen Gillian played Nebula to the members of the team that survived the snap from last year’s Infinity War that killed off half the Universe.

As Chris Evans’ Captain America, Scarlett Johansson’s Black Widow, Chris Hemsworth’s Thor, Don Cheadle’s War Machine, and Mark Ruffalo’s Bruce Banner plus the Bradley Cooper voiced Rocket Raccoon and newbie Captain Marvel, portrayed by Brie Larson listen, the clip goes on to see the adopted daughter of the Josh Brolin supervillian detail how they might be able to track down and snare Thanos in deceptively named “the garden.”

“That’s cute, Thanos has a retirement plan,” mocks Cheadle’s character, dismissing Nebula’s tale until she reveals more.

But then Captain America gets on board.

“Let’s go get this son of a bitch,” the first Avengers tells his teammates, Nebula, Rocket and Captain Marvel at the end of the sneak peek that had almost no action but a lot of drama.

Other than that Endgame glimpse, Feige didn’t have more Marvel footage to show today but he had a lot to say about the TV series that will debut on Disney+ when it launches in November.

While there was no mention of the Hawkeye series in development and we saw the logo for the Tom Hiddleston’s led Loki, Feige did confirmed that MCU characters Falcon, Winter Soldier, Vision, and Scarlet Witch,played by the actors from the movies, will be getting their own Disney+ streaming series on the service. Word of the offerings have been out there for quite some time but never nailed down as Fiege did Wednesday on the Burbank-based studio’s lot.

Independent in their own “new storylines,” as Feige said today, WandaVision, Loki, and Falcon & Winter Soldier will still however be connected to the small and big screen Marvel sagas. Additionally, the Disney+ series are expected to have close to big screen big budgets, eclipsing most of what is on traditional TV.

All of the current slew of Marvel movies, starting with 2008’s Iron Man, will be available on Disney+ on November 12. That will exclusively include Captain Marvel, which hit cinemas last month.

The producer also gave the audience at the Investor gathering a look at still from Marvel Studio’s first animated series What If? Walking that thin Marvel line of not giving too much away, Feige did make it known that one episode will flip the Captain America script. What if? will look at what would happen if Peggy Carter had become a super soldier and Steve Rogers remained scrawny but became a WWII Iron Man of sorts.

“The post-Endgame MCU will be very different,” Fiege concluded in his part of the three-hour multi-ring circus that the Bob Iger led and now Fox enhanced giant put on. Touching on the upcoming series, the Marvel chief asserted that “they will change and evolve characters as well as introduce new ones.”