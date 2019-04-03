Hot off the news that Captain Marvel crossed $1B at the worldwide box office yesterday, Disney unveiled a new scene from Avengers: Endgame during its CinemaCon presentation this afternoon. Carol Danvers figures prominently in the footage shown today which includes the brief interaction between the flying ace and Chris Hemsworth’s Thor that was seen at the end of Captain Marvel.

Today’s clip from the upcoming fourquel finale to the MCU superhero series was essentially a gathering of the Avengers who were not turned to dust in Infinity War as they contemplate how to track down and take down Thanos.

Early in the scene, Brie Larson’s Danvers turns on her heel and begins to storm out saying she’s heading to kill Thanos. Not so fast, say the more seasoned superheroes. “We usually work as a team,” quips Don Cheadle’s James Rhodes while Chris Evans’ Steve Rogers notes, “Up there is more your territory, but this is our fight too.”

It’s clear Danvers will have to fit in and perhaps be taken down a notch. “Everyone in this room is about the superhero life,” the “new girl” is told.

Also featuring are Scarlett Johansson’s Natasha Romanoff, Mark Ruffalo’s Bruce Banner, Bradley Cooper’s Rocket and Karen Gillan’s Nebula who may just have the secret to where Thanos and his Infinity Stones are hiding out. If there’s even a small chance to find him, says Johansson, “We owe it to everyone not in this room to try.”

As the scene wraps, Thor summons his new weapon that was forged in Infinity War and quips of Danvers, “I like this one.” Cap gets on board: “Let’s go get this son of a bitch.” Cut to the crew in Rocket’s space ship as they make a jump to light speed.

Endgame kicks off internationally on April 24, including in China, and will be dominating the rest of the globe by April 26 when all overseas markets will be open as well as domestic. While it’s still early days to put a full projection on the worldwide launch, a new all-time record certainly seems to be in store.