Avengers: Endgame tickets went on sale today with Atom Tickets reporting that in the first hour, the Marvel movie has set a record for the mobile ticket retailer. To date, Avengers: Endgame has sold three times more tickets on Atom in the first hour of pre-sales than Avengers: Infinity War did last year. The first hour of Avengers: Endgame presales also outstrips Atom’s first hour sales for Star Wars: The Last Jedi.

Fandango is also reporting strong sales for the Russo Brothers-directed sequel.

In addition, the frenzy for Avengers: Endgame tickets is so huge, it’s crashing sites. Ticket buyers are getting a 503 error code on AMC, and some users on Atom and Fandango are having difficulty too. But that’s a sign that business is strong, and it’s par for the course for any ticket retailer’s sites whenever there is a rush for a hot act. You just get boxed out. Keep trying.

Disney’s Avengers: Endgame opens on April 26.

Yo @Fandango this wait your turn thing is cool and all, but it would be nice if the site actually let me select seats and didn't crash when i get through. I was in line ON THE HOUR and OF COURSE it still crashes https://t.co/VP1jmcumn9 — Randolph Rivo (@RRivo) April 2, 2019