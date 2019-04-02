Avengers: Endgame tickets went on sale today with Atom Tickets reporting that in the first hour, the Marvel movie has set a record for the mobile ticket retailer. To date, Avengers: Endgame has sold three times more tickets on Atom in the first hour of pre-sales than Avengers: Infinity War did last year. The first hour of Avengers: Endgame presales also outstrips Atom’s first hour sales for Star Wars: The Last Jedi.
Fandango is also reporting strong sales for the Russo Brothers-directed sequel.
In addition, the frenzy for Avengers: Endgame tickets is so huge, it’s crashing sites. Ticket buyers are getting a 503 error code on AMC, and some users on Atom and Fandango are having difficulty too. But that’s a sign that business is strong, and it’s par for the course for any ticket retailer’s sites whenever there is a rush for a hot act. You just get boxed out. Keep trying.
Disney’s Avengers: Endgame opens on April 26.