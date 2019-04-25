‘Avengers: Endgame’ Crushes $169M On Day One Overseas, Shatters Records

Refresh for latest…: Along with its record-breaking first day in China, Disney/Marvel’s Avengers: Endgame is crushing into the all-time books with a cumulative $169M through Wednesday at the international box office. That includes the $107.5M start in the Middle Kingdom yesterday as well as debuts in 24 other material markets. Each of the openings on Wednesday was bigger than Avengers: Infinity War, putting Endgame, from directors Anthony and Joe Russo ahead of the previous installment in all markets.

In China, the cumulative estimate through Thursday (ie today, and still an early number which is not included in the total above), is $153M (RMB 1.03B).

Eight markets so far have logged the biggest industry single-day record, including China, Taiwan, Thailand, Australia and Korea (the latter in terms of admissions). Amongst records for opening days, are Indonesia, Malaysia, the Netherlands and a handful more.

Behind China, the next best Wednesday launch was in Korea at $8.4M for the top all-time industry single day (admissions), and the best non-holiday opening day. Iron Man and the crew came in 40% higher than Infinity War there. Some markets had even bigger increases over Infinity War with Hong Kong up 98%, Germany 95% ahead and France over by 64%.

