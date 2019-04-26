‘Avengers: Endgame’ Thursday Night Previews Currently A Marvel Record With $43M, May Go Much Higher – Early B.O. Read

EXCLUSIVE: We are hearing at this point in time from industry sources that Disney/Marvel’s Avengers: Endgame has collected around $43M so far tonight after starting showtimes at 6PM. That’s easily a record preview night for a Marvel movie besting the $39M made by Avengers: Infinity War a year ago.

West Coast shows began an hour ago and it’s close to 10PM here in New York. Tonight’s figures do not come from Disney, but from Deadline sources.

However the night is still young and some believe that the Russo Brothers-directed sequel has a shot to topple the record preview night held by 2015’s Star Wars: The Force Awakens ($57M, which repped 48% of its first day Friday of $119.1M for a $247.9M three-day), but it’s still too early to call that record, and Endgame has a ways to go. Giving Endgame some cushion are K-12 schools on break: 11% were off today and 13% tomorrow. There’s also 4% colleges on break.

Note Endgame previews started an hour earlier than Infinity War‘s which were at 7PM. That pic’s $39M Thursday repped 37% of its Friday ($106.3M) which resulted in the domestic opening weekend of all-time with $257.6M. Many believe Endgame will feasibly break that.

Tonight’s gargantuan numbers for the Avengers grand finale make sense: Deadline learned from industry sources earlier this week that overall pre-sales were between $120M-$140M before opening. Also, Fandango reported today that Endgame was their top preseller ever, from Hawaii to New Hampshire, with exhibitors scrambling to add new showtimes.

As Nancy reported earlier today, Avengers: Endgame amassed $169M overseas in its first day which includes China’s opening day record of $107.5M