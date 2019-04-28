‘Avengers: Endgame’: NFL Superstar Infuriates Twitter With World-Class Spoiler Spree

There are NO spoilers about Avengers: Endgame in this post.

The nation is taking a dim view of the NFL superstar known as Shady. Running back LeSean McCoy may well end up in the NFL Hall of Fame once his stellar career concludes but the Buffalo Bills ballcarrier has already cemented his spot in the Spoiler Hall of Shame thanks to a social-media spree in which he repeatedly revealed the biggest secret of Avengers: Endgame to hundreds of thousands of fans.

The outrage was swift on Friday at 11:19 a.m. when McCoy tweeted out his dissatisfaction with a major plot development regarding a beloved character’s final fate in Avengers: Endgame. McCoy repeated the spoiler and misspelled the character’s name — effectively sabotaging the efforts by fans who were filtering their feed for certain keywords in hopes of avoiding social media revelations about the most highly anticipated popcorn film of the decade. Later in the day, McCoy compounded his social media sins by posting a video on instagram in which he repeats the plot twist a few more times. As of Saturday evening, the ballplayer hadn’t deleted any of the spoiler content.

Fans excoriated McCoy, some calling for his banishment from social media or suspension from NFL play. They insulted hm, mocked him, and even wished for him to suffer injuries in upcoming games. Scroll down to see some examples of the backlash. None of the tweets below reveal any spoilers about Avengers: Endgame.

Joe and Anthony Russo, the co-directors of Avengers: Endgame, have publicly implored fans not to divulge the shocker moments in the final act of the superhero epic from Disney’s Marvel Studios. The secrecy was especially coveted by those passionate Marvel fans who are still awaiting their turn to see the film, due to sell-outs and the reduced number of screenings per day (due to the film’s three hour running time).

Interest in the film is at an absolute crescendo but many fans are still waiting for a chance to see the big-screen spectacle that’s been billed as the climatic finale of the Marvel Studios saga that began when Iron Man (starring Robert Downey Jr.) launched the cinematic brand in 2008.

Avengers: Endgame centers on the final showdown between the Earth’s mightiest heroes and the grape-colored alien despot named Thanos (Josh Brolin). The battle to save half the universe began in Avengers: Infinity War, which finished last year as the top-grossing film of 2018 with $2.08 billion in worldwide box office.

The allure of a rematch inspired a record-breaking pre-sale, with advance ticket totals north of $140 million. More than 8,000 showings were sold out before the movie opened Thursday at 6 p.m. That means most fans were still waiting their turn to see the movie on Friday morning when McCoy displayed the moviegoers equivalent of unsportsmanlike conduct with his uninvited revelations. The running back lost a huge batch of followers but as of Saturday evening his total following was still 730,000 people.

McCoy was drafted by the Philadelphia Eagles out of the University of Pittsburgh in 2009. Over the next six seasons, the fleet-footed star amassed 6,792 yards (as well as 44 touchdowns) to become the franchise’s all-time leading career rusher. After a trade and four seasons in Buffalo, the veteran ballcarrier is closing on on 11,000 yards, which puts him at No. 25 on the league’s all-time rushing leaders list.

McCoy may well be on track for induction into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio. Only two active players in the NFL have rushed for more career yards: Frank Gore (1,478 yards), who is currently McCoy’s backup on the Bills roster, and Adrian Peterson (13,318 yards) of the Washington Redskins.