‘Avengers: Endgame’ Manic Moola Monday: 3rd Best With $37M+; Russo Brothers Pic Flying Past $400M Today In Record Time

Early morning estimates show that Disney/Marvel’s Avengers: Endgame clocked $37.6M, which makes it the third best Monday ever as we were expecting last night. Disney will file their official number later this morning.

Endgame ranks behind Black Panther‘s all-time record of $40.15M (which was Presidents Day) and Star Wars: The Force Awakens’ ($40.1M) first Monday. Endgame‘s Monday was -58% from Sunday.

Yesterday also repped the best Monday that April ever posted, exceeding Avengers: Infinity War‘s $24.7M Monday by 52%. This brings the domestic total for the Russo Brothers directed sequel to $394.7M. Endgame will fly past $400M today, becoming the fastest movie to do so in five days, beating Force Awakens’ eight-day pace to that milestone.

Currently, Force Awakens’ first Tuesday holds that day’s all-time high with $37.3M. Last year Infinity War‘s first Tuesday grossed $23.4M, -5% from Monday.

Industry estimates expect Avengers: Endgame to clock over $180M in its second weekend, maybe even more, on its way to the best second weekend of all-time for a pic, a record currently owned by Force Awakens ($149.2M). Consider the fact that Force Awakens made that money during the Christmas weekend of Dec. 25-27, when many were off on their holiday breaks. Endgame is doing this monster biz on a non-holiday weekend, which is an ecstatic delight for exhibition and again speaks to the continued power of theatrical, as well as the movie and its gravitational pull not just on fanboys, but non-moviegoers as well. Even if Endgame falls below $180M, it’s still a winner. Avengers: Infinity War eased -56% in its second weekend for a $114.8M take.

After Endgame owned 89% of last weekend’s business, with ten of the 11 titles doing single digit business, do any of the wide entries even have a shot at making money? Those include STXfilms’ long-in-the-making animated feature UglyDolls, based on the toyline, Screen Gems’ Deon Taylor-directed thriller The Intruder, and Lionsgate’s Charlize Theron-Seth Rogen screwball comedy Long Shot. It will be interesting to see if their tracking goes out of the window even though they’re counter-programming. Right now we hear UglyDolls is at $14M, Intruder at $14M and Long Shot possibly $10M.

No. 2 yesterday by stretch? Disney’s Captain Marvel with $718K, -67% from Sunday for a running $414.55M stateside total.