Disney/Marvel’s Avengers: Endgame set a host of new box office records this weekend, opening to a jaw-dropping $350M domestic, $859M overseas and $1.2B worldwide. The list of all-time milestones is likely to grow as the Anthony and Joe Russo-helmed emotion- and action-packed pic continues play around the globe. Below, we’ve compiled a rundown of select records from this weekend, which we’ll update with further achievements for the blockbuster 22nd MCU movie.

DOMESTIC

Biggest opening weekend – $350M

First film to cross $300M opening weekend

Fastest film to $100M – 17 hours

Highest Thursday previews – $60M

Biggest single day – $156.7M (April 26)

Biggest all-time Saturday – $109M (April 27)

Biggest all-time Sunday – $84.3M (April 28)

Widest release ever – 4,662 theaters

Biggest IMAX Marvel opening weekend – $26.5M

GLOBAL

Biggest opening weekend – $1.209B

First film to cross $1B on opening weekend – $1.209B

Fastest film to $1B – 5 days

Biggest IMAX opening weekend – $91.5M

Highest 3D opening weekend – $540M

INTERNATIONAL

Biggest opening weekend ever – $859M (54 material markets)

China

Biggest opening weekend – $330.5M (RMB 2.22B)

Biggest opening day – $107.8M (RMB 725M, including midnights)

Biggest single day, excluding midnights – $81.7M (RMB 550M)

Fastest film to RMB 2B

Biggest IMAX opening – $42.4M

Ex-China, International

Highest opening weekend ever – Australia, Korea, Brazil, Mexico, UK, Argentina, Spain, Austria, Bahrain, Belgium, Bosnia/Herzegovina, Croatia, Czech Republic, Denmark, East Africa, Egypt, Hungary, Iceland, Jordan, Middle East, Netherlands, Norway, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Serbia, Slovakia, Slovenia, South Africa, Syria, UAE, Ukraine, West Africa, Hong Kong, Taiwan, Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, Vietnam, New Zealand, Bolivia, Central America, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, Paraguay, Peru, Trinidad, Uruguay, France (admissions/non-local), Italy (non-local), Turkey (non-local), India (Western)

Highest industry single-day grosses – Australia, Korea, Thailand, New Zealand, Hong Kong, Taiwan, Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, India (Western), Vietnam, Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Bolivia, Central America, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, Paraguay, Peru, Trinidad, Uruguay, Spain, UK, Hungary and Ukraine

Highest opening weekend in Asia-Pacific – $545M

Highest opening weekend in Latin America – $100M

Highest opening weekend in Europe/Middle East – $214M

Highest MCU opening weekend in Japan – $13M

Biggest IMAX opening weekend – China, UAE, Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Bahrain, Switzerland, Germany, Finland, France, Greece, Israel, Italy, Czech, Lebanon, Latvia, Norway, Nigeria, Oman, Portugal, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Slovakia, Turkey, Ukraine, South Africa, Japan, Hong Kong, Taiwan, Philippines, India, Thailand, Malaysia, Singapore, New Zealand, Vietnam, Pakistan, Mongolia, Cambodia, Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, Guatemala, Mexico, Panama and Puerto Rico