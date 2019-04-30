Click to Skip Ad
'Boyz N The Hood' Filmmaker John Singleton Dies At 51: Obit, Gallery, Reaction

‘Avengers: Endgame’ Actress Lexi Rabe Signs With The Green Room

Rob Latour/Shutterstock

EXCLUSIVE: Lexi Rabe, the young actress who played Morgan, the daughter of Tony Stark and Pepper Potts, in the record-shattering Avengers: Endgame, has signed with The Green Room Management for representation.

The Disney/Marvel film set a host of new box office records opening weekend, raking in a whopping $1.2B worldwide ($350M domestic and $859M overseas), and shows no signs of slowing down as the Anthony and Joe Russo-directed end to an era pic continues to play around the globe.

Endgame marked Rabe’s feature debut. She’ll be seen in another tentpole picture next month when Warner Brothers’ Godzilla: King of the Monsters hits theaters.

