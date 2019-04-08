Following a week-long Las Vegas field trip, ABC’s Jimmy Kimmel Live returns to Disney’s El Capitan Theatre Monday night to begin a week-long promotion fest for Marvel Studios Avengers: Endgame. Monday night’s show features a reading about the latest iteration of the wildly popular franchise by the movie’s Mark Ruffalo, Scarlett Johansson, Jeremy Renner, Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth, and Don Cheadle.

Each night this week, the late-night show’s major Marvel tie-in will feature cast members from the superhero film that appears poised to break box office records with the final showdown between Thanos and Earth’s mightiest heroes.

Kimmel’s show has become HQ for high-profile superhero movie cast appearances: Ben Affleck used a recent episode to announce his retirement from his Batman role.

Avengers: Endgame is a concluding chapter of sorts for the Marvel Studios film franchise. The brand launched its first feature Iron Man in 2008.