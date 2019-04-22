‘Avengers: Endgame’: Is A $1B Global Opening Even Possible? If So, Here’s How It Would Go Down – B.O. Preview

Record presales are in full swing in the U.S./Canada, estimated to be north of $120M+, and even around the world: In India, online retailer BookMyShow reports that they sold 1m tickets in just one day in advance of the pic’s April 26 opening in the country in English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu. That translated to 18 tickets being sold a second. Endgame presales in China brokes records in a matter of hours becoming the the Middle Kingdom’s top preseller ever; not even a Chinese New Year title has ever crossed the 1M admission level that the Marvel did in a matter of three hours. China presales have hardly slowed with $80M now in the bank and $90M+ expected. The midnight pre-sales will likely come in around the $20M mark, topping all previous titles – including Furious 8’s $9.1M and Infinity War’s $8.9M midnights (at historic rates). We hear that initial showtimes for Endgame in metropolitan areas of China are going for anywhere between $60 to $150 a ticket.

In regards to the rest of the world selling out on Endgame The IMAX BFI in London, for example, has only a handful of seats left in the 4AM and 8AM slots over the first weekend. (Globally, Endgame, which was shot entirely with IMAX cameras, will be on 1,400 screens in the format.) At least 175 midnight shows throughout the UK, according to Applaudience, were sold out by local time this afternoon for Wednesday night, with hundreds more going fast. In Singapore, online ticketing platforms crashed when seats became available, and in India we hear advance bookings could set a new record.

Infinity War’s overseas opening last year was $360M at today’s rates and without China. Factor in the Middle Kingdom’s $190M adjusted and that rises to $550M. The movie finaled at $1.370B overseas and $2.048B worldwide at unadjusted rates. It was the fastest movie ever to $1B worldwide, the fourth movie to ever cross $2B and is the No. 3 film of all time at the international box office. Infinity War’s ultimate top offshore markets were China ($360M), the UK ($96.6M), Korea ($88.5M), Brazil ($66.7M) and Mexico ($60M), all at unadjusted rates.

If we comp Infinity War’s China pre-sales of $65M to the rest of its opening weekend, they repped about 35% which would point to around $300M for Endgame’s bow. But, this is a tricky comp since it can’t be assumed that the advance ticket buyers on Endgame didn’t also see Infinity War during the first weekend, just without pre-buying.

While the 22nd pic in the MCU is getting a five-day launch in China, it has only one day of play where school and work are not a factor. Because the State Council has given companies and students an extended four-day break from May 1-4, those extra days off are being compensated by Sunday April 28 (and Sunday May 5) being work days. We have heard that sales are lower on the first Sunday versus the previous days. Historically, Furious 8 and Detective Chinatown 2 hold records for the first five days of a film in China at about $240M each. But it’s important to recall that F8 had a full weekend and DC2 opened during Chinese New Year.

Many offshore cinemas are programming through the night and doubling up on auditoriums, much like the world No. 1 exhibitor AMC is doing in the states, even keeping the lights on for 72 hours straight at some locations. Vue International’s pre-sales are breaking records with almost four times more tickets sold through last week than on Infinity War, and 2% more than The Force Awakens at the same stage. Vue’s UK Westfield and Printworks cinemas are running 24-hour screenings; smaller sites are showing it every 30 minutes. In the Philippines, several malls are staying open 24 hours to accommodate screenings while others are starting showings at 6AM. In U.S./Canada 450 Theatres will run special fan event screenings at 5pm Thursday. Additionally, 12 theatres in major markets will run 22 film MCU Marathons (kicking off Tuesday morning), leading into the Thursday 5pm showing of Endgame.

Endgame makes its world premiere tonight in Los Angeles and the social media embargo lifts at 10pm PST. The global review embargo lifts at 3pm PST tomorrow so we’ll see what the Rotten Tomatoes score is then.

To date Disney’s MCU counts 21 films released to date which have amassed $18.6B worldwide (an average of $885M a film). The Avengers series (Avengers, Age of Ultron, Infinity War) has a combined global gross of nearly $5B (average of $1.66B per film).

International release breakdown is as follows:

Wednesday, April 24: France, Germany, Italy, Australia, China, Korea, as well as Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, Greece, Iceland, Lebanon, Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, Switzerland, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Malaysia, New Zealand, Philippines, Singapore, Taiwan and Thailand

Thursday, April 25: UK, Brazil, as well as Croatia, Czech Rep, Hungary, Israel, Poland, Portugal, Slovakia, Slovenia, Turkey, Ukraine, Argentina, Panama, Uruguay, Paraguay, Peru, Trinidad, Bolivia, Chile and Colombia

Friday, April 26: Spain, Japan, Mexico, as well as South Africa, India, Vietnam, Venezuela and Ecuador