More ‘Avengers: Endgame’ Records Broken: Russo Brothers-Directed Marvel Pic Is The Fastest To $100M

Disney’s Stars Wars: The Force Awakens was previously the fastest film to hit $100M at the box office, doing so in 21 hours, and now Marvel’s Avengers: Endgame has busted that record and notched the century mark in 17 hours.

Essentially, the $60M record previews for Endgame were counted starting at 5PM from fan events/marathon shows last night until about 5am this morning. By 7AM PST (10am EST) this morning, pre-sales for Friday were already at $43M (for a running total of $103M). Force Awakens started previews at 7PM and by 1PM PST (4pm EST).

Even though Avengers: Infinity War and Star Wars: The Last Jedi respectively own the third and fourth highest opening days at $106.3M and $104.6M after Force Awakens ($119.1M), they did not cross $100M until the end of day on their Fridays, so 29 hours given the full Friday plus the 7pm Thursday start times.

Industry estimates are already calling Endgame at the highest single day and opening day record of all-time with $140M-$150M. Estimates earlier this morning indicate a weekend take between $315M-$330M. Infinity War had a Saturday decline of 23% or $82.1M and box office analysts believe a similar ease will occur tomorrow with Endgame. As of last night per PostTrak, there were only 21% parents and kids, so that group will explode today into the weekend.

As of today, there are 13% K-12 schools on break with another 4% colleges off. All K-12 schools go back on Monday, but there will be 6% colleges off. Currently, Black Panther holds the record Monday (it was a Presidents Day holiday) at $40.1M.