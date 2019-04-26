More ‘Avengers: Endgame’ Records Broken: Russo Brothers-Directed Marvel Pic Is The Fastest To $100M

Disney’s Stars Wars: The Force Awakens was previously the fastest film to hit $100M at the box office, doing so in 21 hours, and now Marvel’s Avengers: Endgame has busted that record and notched the century mark in 17 hours.
Essentially, the $60M record previews for Endgame were counted starting at 5PM from fan events/marathon shows last night until about 5am this morning. By 7AM PST (10am EST) this morning, pre-sales for Friday were already at $43M (for a running total of $103M). Force Awakens started previews at 7PM and by 1PM PST (4pm EST).
Even though Avengers: Infinity War and Star Wars: The Last Jedi respectively own the third and fourth highest opening days at $106.3M and $104.6M after Force Awakens ($119.1M), they did not cross $100M until the end of day on their Fridays, so 29 hours given the full Friday plus the 7pm Thursday start times.
3-Hour Runtime Doesn't Choke 'Avengers: Endgame': Record $140M+ Opening Day; Unprecedented $315M-$330M Weekend
Industry estimates are already calling Endgame at the highest single day and opening day record of all-time with $140M-$150M. Estimates earlier this morning indicate a weekend take between $315M-$330M. Infinity War had a Saturday decline of 23% or $82.1M and box office analysts believe a similar ease will occur tomorrow with Endgame. As of last night per PostTrak, there were only 21% parents and kids, so that group will explode today into the weekend.
As of today, there are 13% K-12 schools on break with another 4% colleges off. All K-12 schools go back on Monday, but there will be 6% colleges off. Currently, Black Panther holds the record Monday (it was a Presidents Day holiday) at $40.1M.
