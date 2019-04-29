‘Avengers: Endgame’ Clocks Fandango Record Presales Of $127M+; Opening Weekend Back At $356M+ – Monday AM

EXCLUSIVE: Here’s some proof that what we were hearing about Avengers: Endgame presales last Monday was completely true: Fandango reports that they sold more than $127M in U.S. ticket sales for the Russo Brothers directed Marvel sequel between April 2 and last night. That’s the biggest B.O. haul in the company’s history. Deadline heard that before Endgame even opened, all ticket presales from all outlets were well north of $120M, even in the $140M range.

Separately, industry estimates this morning see the opening weekend for Endgame between $356M-$358M, beating Disney’s Sunday AM estimate for the three days of $350M. Sunday, which was always going to be a record outstripping Infinity War‘s $69.2M, looks to be coming in at $90M, -17% from Saturday. Disney will make their numbers official soon.

“At Fandango, we are very proud to have generated record ticket sales for ‘Avengers: Endgame,’ helping millions of fans get tickets to their favorite theaters and be a part of box office history this weekend,” said Fandango President Paul Yanover. “’Endgame’s’ historic performance underscores fans’ love for the big screen experience. Over the weekend and this morning, we’re seeing strong ticket sales for ‘Endgame’s’ chase weeks ahead, demonstrating the movie’s unprecedented run is just getting started as we head into summer movie season.”

According to a survey of Fandango “Endgame” moviegoers, 81% said they would consider seeing the movie again in theaters, and 92% are already looking forward to Phase 4 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Fandango is already seeing strong advance ticket sales for showtimes of Endgame in the coming weeks. As of this morning 95% of Fandango ticket sales today are for Endgame showtimes.