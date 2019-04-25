More Proof That ‘Avengers: Endgame’ Is Headed Toward A Record Opening: Marvel Pic Is Fandango’s Biggest Preseller Of All-Time

Fandango officially reports today that Avengers: Endgame — ahead of its opening at 6PM tonight — officially is its biggest ticket preseller of all-time with 8K showtimes already sold out coast to coast (and beyond), from Hilo, HI, to Newington, NH.

This easily crushes Fandango’s previous record holder, Star Wars: The Force Awakens.

The online and mobile movie ticket retailer’s new list of the top presellers of all time is as follows:

Avengers: Endgame (2019) Star Wars: The Force Awakens (2015, opening B.O.: $247.9M) Star Wars: The Last Jedi (2017, $220M) Avengers: Infinity War (2018, opening B.O.: $257.6M) Rogue One: A Star Wars Story (2016, $155M)

As we reported earlier this week, industry estimates figure that advance ticket sales for Endgame are between $120M-$140M. Word is that theater chains keep posting new opening-weekend showtimes and adding new screens for Endgame on Fandango.

Among the presales records that the MCU film finale has set on Fandango to date:

Biggest preseller of all time;

Endgame broke Fandango’s best first-day sales record (previously held by Force Awakens) in just six hours;

Sold 5 times as many tickets in the first week of presales as were sold for Infinity War, in the same window;

FandangoNow saw a nearly 50% increase in transactions on Marvel titles in the weeks since Avengers tickets went on sale

“It’s pacing to be our biggest box office weekend of all time,” says Fandango Managing Editor Erik Davis. “We’ve never seen so many new screens and new showtimes added to meet the demand. I expect fans to go back for repeat viewings of ‘Endgame’ throughout the weekend to catch all the things they missed in the film’s three-hour running time.”

Endgame already is open in China where it’s posted a record opening day for any title of $107.5M. Altogether, with 24 other markets that opened, the Russo Brothers-directed movie counts $169M.

While standard estimates have Endgame opening between $260M-$270M, know that the math is there for this 3 hour, 1 minute movie to potentially hit $300M off 12,000 U.S./Canada auditoriums, four to five showtimes a day, and playing on five to eight screens at a 70% capacity. If Endgame doesn’t hit $300M, it just means people didn’t spend to that extent. The point being, the cinematic infrastructure is there in the U.S. for Endgame to hit that level.

