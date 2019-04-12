Follow Us:
‘Avengers: Endgame’ China Presales Blast Off To Unprecedented Levels
Avengers: Endgame presales in China have skyrocketed to record heights within the first few hours. According to Maoyan Box Office System, Endgame sold over 1 million tickets in the first six hours after they went on sale Friday local time. This is a record for all movies in the Middle Kingdom; not even a Chinese New Year title has crossed the 1M admission level in the same amount of time.
What’s more, Endgame topped the first 24 hours of Avengers: Infinity War within just the first hour of presales. In its first three hours, the latest Disney/Marvel superhero epic overtook the first seven days of presales on Infinity War.
Infinity War holds the all-time presales record of $65M, including $8.9M from its midnights, though it is the record holder even without those. Last year, IW tickets went on sale 21 days and seven hours prior to release, whereas Endgame will have 11 days and 12 hours of presales.
Some of the figures above do not include Wanda cinemas, whose system put Endgame tickets on sale six hours after other platforms.
As of 9 p.m. Friday Beijing time, Endgame had sold RMB 88M ($13.12M) worth of tickets. It crossed RMB 100M in 10 hours.
Estimates on the ground in China expect Endgame to do at least $75M in presales — some see $100M, we’re hearing — which would set a record. However, numbers this wild this early are unprecedented.
Endgame opens April 24 in China, two days ahead of domestic, giving it a five-day launch weekend — though Sunday, April 28, is a working day ahead of an extended holiday the following week.
Subscribe to Deadline Breaking News Alerts and keep your inbox happy.
Newswire
Copyright © 2019 Penske Business Media, LLC. All Rights reserved.Powered by WordPress.com VIP