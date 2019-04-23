‘Avengers: Endgame’ China Midnights Rocket To Record $27M – International Box Office

China is at the endgame now as Avengers: Endgame is ready to rumble with midnight screenings just kicking off. The estimated presale total is a record-shattering $26.8M (RMB 180M). Showings at 3AM and 6AM are also included in the midnights tally which should see a slight increase once the dust settles. The start tonight local time tops all previous titles — including The Fate Of The Furious‘ $9.1M and Infinity War’s $8.9M midnights, both at unadjusted rates.

Overall China presales on Disney/Marvel’s massively anticipated Endgame are at an estimated $114.5M (RMB 770M) after blasting off to unprecedented levels on April 12. This is nearly double Infinity War‘s $65M and is also far and away a new record. Infinity War’s Middle Kingdom presales repped about 35% of its opening weekend. If we comp that to the advance bookings on Endgame, it points to a $325M opening frame for this 22nd MCU entry. But as we noted yesterday, this is a tricky comp since it can’t be assumed that the advance ticket buyers on Endgame didn’t also see Infinity War during its first weekend, just without pre-buying.

Grounded projections for China’s five-day opening (which includes a Sunday workday and only one day where work and school are not a factor) have been in the range of $250M-$280M. As of this evening, however, even some of the cooler heads are revising upwards within that bracket. We will have a much better indication of which way the Middle Kingdom is swinging once we get a look at the full Wednesday play tomorrow.

Also important will be the Moayan, Tiao Piao Piao and Douban scores which won’t be out until credits roll on the first screenings tonight locally.

An overall $680M bow at the international box office this weekend is what our sources have been estimating, with global prognostications in the $940M-$950M range. As my colleague Anthony D’Alessandro and I reported yesterday, if Endgame is going to hit an historic $1B worldwide weekend opening, what would need to happen as we understand is that China or the U.S. (or both) would need to overperform.

Endgame, which will have further midnights in other offshore markets tonight, begins rollout in earnest tomorrow in such hubs as China, France, Germany, Italy, Australia, Korea, Indonesia, Malaysia, New Zealand, Philippines, Singapore, Taiwan and Thailand. Thursday notably adds the UK and Brazil with Friday bringing Japan and Mexico online. The film will be in play in all global markets this weekend with the exception of Russia which goes April 29.

We will have ongoing updates throughout.