How AMC Theatres Is Prepping For The ‘Avengers: Endgame’ Onslaught This Weekend

With Disney/Marvel’s Avengers: Endgame busting every imaginable pre-sales record at AMC in the circuit’s history, the No. 1 exhibitor in the world is making sure the Russo Brothers pic is available on as many screens as possible with millions of tickets still available stateside.

As Deadline reported earlier, AMC, together with the No. 2 and 3 chains Regal and Cinemark, are estimated to be driving 90% of the $120M-plus advance ticket sales for Endgame according to industry sources, a figure that far exceeds the $100M presales made by Star Wars: Force Awakens before it opened in December 2015.

This afternoon AMC reported that 29 of its theatres are scheduled to be open around the clock this Thursday through Friday for Endgame. In addition, 18 AMC theatres will be opened around the clock Thursday through Saturday. And on top of that, 17 additional AMC locations will be opening between Thursday night and Sunday for 72 hours straight.

Related Story 'Avengers: Endgame' Presales Estimated At $120M+; $300M Domestic Opening In Play

“AMC guests have already purchased more tickets to Avengers: Endgame than we’ve ever sold in advance of a film’s release – and our first shows aren’t until Thursday evening,” said Elizabeth Frank, EVP Worldwide Programming for AMC. “With a desire to satisfy as many Marvel fans as possible on Thursday and through the weekend, AMC’s programming team is reviewing ticket sales theatre by theatre and adding showtimes later and later. In fact, there are multiple AMC locations that will be operating around the clock from Thursday night through Sunday.”

As far as those AMC locations showing all 22 titles in the Marvel Cinematic Universe this week, there are three in the country: AMC Lincoln Square 13 (New York City); AMC River East 21 (Chicago) and AMC Metreon 16 (San Francisco).

Stateside, B.O. Analysts believe that Endgame should make between $260M-$270M this weekend, with a shot at $300M. Avengers: Infinity War currently owns the opening weekend domestic record with $257.6M.