Jimmy Kimmel Live! is assembling a major Marvel tie-in happening. Each night next week will feature cast members from Avengers: Endgame, the superhero epic that appears poised to break box office records with the final showdown between Thanos and Earth’s mightiest heroes.

Following this week’s Las Vegas field trip, the ABC late-night show returns to its digs at Disney’s El Capitan Theatre in Hollywood to welcome stars from Disney’s Marvel Studios franchises. On Monday, the quartet of Robert Downey Jr., Scarlett Johansson, Paul Rudd, and Chris Hemsworth (who play Iron Man, Black Widow, Ant-Man, and Thor, respectively) will kick off the week. On Tuesday, it’s Danai Gurira, the former Walking Dead cast member who portrays Okoye in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. On Wednesday, Kimmel welcomes Jeremy Renner, whose character Hawkeye gets a major make-over in the new film and assumes the new codename Ronin. The Thursday guest is Don Cheadle, who has portrayed War Machine in six films.

Kimmel’s show is becoming a not-so-secret headquarters for high-profile superhero appearances: Ben Affleck even used a recent episode to announce his retirement from his Batman role, which Kimmel commemorated by hoisting Affleck’s costume to the studio ceiling in the style of the NBA’s rafter retirements for MVP jerseys.

Avengers: Endgame is a concluding chapter of sorts for the Marvel Studios films released since the brand launched its first feature Iron Man in 2008. When last we left our heroes the were on the losing end of Avengers: Infinity War, the grim, beat-down epic that hit theaters last April and finished as 2018’s top-grossing global release ($2.05 billion worldwide). The movie ended, now infamously, with the tyrannical alien Thanos (Josh Brolin) snapping his fingers and erasing half of the universe’s living organisms, among them Spider-Man (Tom Holland) and Black Panther (Chadwick Boseman).