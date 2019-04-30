Avengers Assembled: Chris Pratt’s “Highly Illegal” Video From ‘Endgame’ Set Logs 14 Million Views

“Avengers assemble!” That battle cry has been part of Marvel Comics lore since 1964 but the 55-year-old motto may have taken on new layer of meaning thanks to a behind-the-scenes video posted Sunday night on Instagram by Marvel Studios ensemble star Chris Pratt. The video, which quickly became a viral sensation, is purported to be a forbidden glimpse at an Avengers: Endgame set that was packed with the famous faces of Hollywood’s history-making superhero franchise.

By all appearances, the short clip was filmed surreptitiously with a smart phone during the making of Endgame, which just blew away every significant box office record with Hollywood’s first billion-dollar opening weekend. The wagging and bobbing of the camera might leave some viewers seasick but the more common symptom reported Monday by diehard Marvel fans was dizziness from the collective star-wattage in the guerrilla footage.

Chris Hemsworth, Karen Gillan, Benedict Cumberbatch, Zoe Saldana, Paul Rudd, Mark Ruffalo, Sebastian Stan, and Don Cheadle are some of the stars visible in video, which was pinging across social media with great fervor all day. More than 14 million views of the video were logged in its first 20 hours on Instagram.

Chris Evans, who plays Captain America in the Marvel films, is one of Pratt’s compatriots who reacts to the presence of a banned phone camera in action on the ultra-secretive set. “Big trouble, big time,” Chris Evans says with a jab and laugh to Pratt. Pratt, who plays the wise-cracking, anti-authority maverick Star Lord, ends this video by confessing his crime. “This is a highly illegal video,” Pratt is heard to say.

While it’s doubtful that the Marvel’s star is truly in hot water, there had been an intense level of secrecy over the many months leading up to the Avengers: Endgame release. Co-directors Joe and Anthony Russo publicly implored fans to not divulge the secrets (and should have also asked NFL superstars, too) of the third act of the superhero epic and Marvel Studios chief Kevin Feige is an avowed believer in tightly guarded secrets whose perspective might be best summed up as, “Loose lips sink scripts.”