‘Atypical’: Sara Gilbert To Recur On Season 3 Of Netflix Series

The Conners‘ Sara Gilbert is set for a recurring role on the third season of Atypical, Netflix’s critically praised series from creator/executive producer Robia Rashid and director/executive producer Seth Gordon.

Atypical, from Sony Pictures TV, is a coming of age story that follows Sam (played by Keir Gilchrist), an 18-year-old on the autism spectrum as he searches for love and independence. While Sam is on his funny and emotional journey of self-discovery, the rest of his family must grapple with change in their own lives as they all struggle with the central theme: what does it really mean to be normal? Jennifer Jason Leigh stars as his mother, Elsa, who is on her own journey of self-discovery, Michael Rapaport plays his father, Doug, and Brigette Lundy-Paine plays Sam’s sister, Casey.

In season two, Elsa and Doug faced the aftermath of their marriage crisis and Casey tried to adjust to her new school, while Sam prepared for life after graduation.

Gilbert will recur as Professor Judd, a university Ethics professor who is generally irritable and chronically underwhelmed, yet capable of compassion.

Atypical is created, written and executive produced by Rashid (How I Met Your Mother, Will & Grace) and also executive produced by Mary Rohlich (Gleason, Baywatch). The series is produced by Sony Pictures Television in association with Weird Brain Inc. for Netflix.

Gilbert stars as Darlene and serves executive producer in Roseanne spin-off The Conners which was recently renewed for a second season. She also created, executive produces and co-hosts CBS’ The Talk and recently appeared on YouTube series Weird City.