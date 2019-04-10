‘Atypical’ Creator Robia Rashid Re-Ups Overall Deal With Sony Pictures TV

EXCLUSIVE: Atypical creator Robia Rashid has signed a substantial new three-year overall deal with Sony Pictures TV, the studio behind the Netflix series.

Rashid, who has been at Sony TV since 2013, serves as executive producer and showrunner on her acclaimed Netflix series Atypical, starring Jennifer Jason Leigh, Keir Gilchrist, Brigette Lundy-Paine, and Michael Rapaport. Under the pact, which I hear is in the seven figures, she’ll continue her work on the show, which is currently in production on the third season, as well as develop new series projects. Rashid executive produces Atypical with Mary Rohlich.

Atypical, which has been hailed for its depiction of autism, on Tuesday was nominated for a Peabody Award. For the series, Rashid also received the WGA West Evan Somers Memorial Award, which honors individuals who are showcasing the disability narrative. Additionally, AutFest 2018 honored Atypical with its Spotlight Award.

Rashid got her start on the final season of the original Will & Grace and continued to work in TV comedy, including spending four seasons writing on Emmy-winning How I Met Your Mother. She began her career as a playwright, receiving her MFA from New York University’s Tisch School of the Arts.

Rashid is repped by ICM Partners and attorney Robert Offer.