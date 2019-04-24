ATX Television Festival Adds ‘Euphoria’, ‘Grey’s Anatomy’, ‘Grown-ish’ And Kevin Bacon To Program Slate

The ATX Television Festival has unveiled a second wave of programming for their eighth season which will include the premiere of the HBO teen drama Euphoria from Sam Levinson, ABC’s always-popular medical drama Grey’s Anatomy, a screening of an all-new episode of Freeform’s grown-ish and an advance screening of a brand spanking new Archer episode. Kevin Bacon is also slated to join the festival’s previously announced presentation of the never-picked-up Tremors pilot from writer/executive producer Andrew Miller based on the cult horror pic from 1990.

The second wave of programming adds to the ATX Television Festival’s previously announced slate. The debut of Euphoria on June 6 will be followed by a panel conversation with creator/executive producer Levinson, and cast members Zendaya, Hunter Schafer, Barbie Ferreira, and Eric Dane. The Grey’s Anatomy panel will include a screening of the season 15 episode “Silent All These Years,” written by Elisabeth R. Finch and directed by Debbie Allen. This will be followed by a Q&A conversation with showrunner & executive producer Krista Vernoff, co-executive producer & writer Elisabeth R. Finch, and stars Camilla Luddington and Kim Raver, who will discuss the impact that the episode has had on viewers, as well as their approach to tackling topics of sexual assault and consent.

The new episode of grown-ish will be followed by a Q&A with cast members Yara Shahidi, Trevor Jackson, Francia Raisa, Chloe Bailey, Halle Bailey, Emily Arlook and Jordan Buhat, and executive producer and writer Craig Doyle. FXX’s advance screening Archer: 1999 will feature a once-in-a-lifetime, never-to-be-seen-again special version of an upcoming episode — with an element added exclusively for the ATX audience. The screening will be followed by a conversation with executive producer Matt Thompson, actor H. Jon Benjamin, producer/art director Chad Hurd, and lead storyboard artist Taylor Parrish.

The Tremors panel will feature a selection of clips, a partial script reading, and discussion with Bacon, Miller, executive producer Jessica Rhoades, and cast members Toks Olagundoye, P.J. Byrne, Haley Tju, and Emily Tremaine.

In addition, Stephen Falk, creator/executive producer/writer/director of FXX’s critically acclaimed comedy series You’re the Worst will participate in a discussion with writers, producers, and advocates who are working to destigmatize the conversation around mental health and mental illness through story and visibility. Additional panelists will be announced at a later date.

ATX’s non-profit foundation, The Syndication Project, will host a programming track for the second year, with a focus on encouraging actionable advocacy through storytelling. “Making Criminal Justice Matter,” presented by the ACLU, in which writers and producers, along with a criminal law expert from the ACLU, will discuss the importance of working together to ensure authentic representations of current issues surrounding criminal justice, and television’s impact on viewer opinions with regard to issues of police practices, racial profiling, and governmental and police abuses of authority. Confirmed panelists include co-showrunner/executive producer Sunil Nayar (The Red Line), showrunner/executive producer Joanna Johnson (Good Trouble), and showrunner/executive producer Anthony Sparks (Queen Sugar), with Twyla Carter, Senior Staff Attorney with the National ACLU’s Criminal Law Reform Project, moderating. Additional panelists will be announced at a later date.

“Resistance, Inclusion, and Creating Authentic Muslim Narratives” presented by the Muslim Public Affairs Council’s (MPAC) Hollywood Bureau will examine the collaborative efforts among consultants at MPAC and creatives and executives in the industry to raise the quantity and quality of Muslim representation on and off-screen. Confirmed panelists include showrunner/executive producer Carina Adly MacKenzie (Roswell, New Mexico), actress Nikohl Boosheri (The Bold Type), and Sue Obeidi (Director, MPAC’s Hollywood Bureau). Additional panelists will be announced at a later date.

The Television Academy joins The Syndication Project track with “Power(ful) TV,” a panel discussion with writers & producers on how series can rise above trends and token characters by weaving in storylines of gender, race, religion, aging, immigration, health care, and more — all with the belief that exposing audiences to a variety of people, experiences, and worlds they might never encounter will foster understanding, empathy, and community. The conversation will be moderated by Television Academy President and Chief Operating Officer, Maury McIntyre. Panelists will be announced at a later date.