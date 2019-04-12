ATA Offers To Share Packaging Fees With Writers

The ATA today has offered to share its packaging fees with writers. In a memo to her members, ATA executive director Karen Stuart said, “When a packaged show does well, writers will now share in the success and receive a share of the agencies’ packaging fees.

Specifically, agencies will provide a percentage of their back-end profits to writers – 80% of which will be shared amongst a show’s writers not participating in the profits of the series, regardless of which agency represents them. The remaining 20% will be invested in industry initiatives and programs to foster and expand inclusion of historically underrepresented writers. This is a meaningful investment in the writer community.”

“The past several days,” she wrote, “have been a rapid crescendo to this pivotal moment in our negotiations. We have now presented the WGA with comprehensive counterproposals that address their issues.”

“We’ve been working diligently to reach a deal with the WGA,” she said, but added that “the WGA’s Code of Conduct is a threat to agency business operations – whether two agents or 2,000.”

“At this critical juncture,” continued, “we are committed to getting a deal across the finish line. We are intensely focused on ensuring that it’s a long-term solution — one that meets a dual-purpose of protecting the best interests of all writers while creating alignment between the goals of our two organizations.”