As Mergers Squeeze Marketers, Promax Adds Resources To Its Annual Confab

EXCLUSIVE: During its annual June convention, Promax plans an extra day devoted to marketers who have found themselves in between jobs due to the M&A waves rippling through Hollywood.

The main three-day confab June 4-6 At LA Live will be preceded by a special invite-only day for those affected by mergers such as Disney’s acquisition of most of 21st Century Fox and AT&T’s takeover of Time Warner. Restructuring at several other companies has also left many others in the lurch. Marketing is an area of particularly acute impact in terms of overall consolidation.

“Promax proudly supports the career development needs of our members throughout the year, but as we see our community face the pain of job loss — and the excitement that comes with shifting into new areas – it is critical that we step up and provide them with the tools and skills they need to thrive in this new competitive landscape,” said Steve Kazanjian, President and CEO of Promax. “We are adding a day to our agenda as a way of telling our community that Promax has their professional backs.”

The extra day of programming on June 3 is part of Promax’s previously announced Transition Assistance Program, which is open to current Promax members who are in transition and seeking new employment. Programming will be devoted to job transition insights, skills and tools needed in today’s environment. Experts will be on hand to offer advice on such actionable topics as how to get past the recruiter to the hiring managers, updating headshots and optimizing a LinkedIn profile.

Actor, musician and activist Common is slated to headline the conference, organizers said, appearing in conversation with poet, artist and author Cleo Wade.

“Earlier this year, Promax launched a new brand and campaign around the theme, ‘We Love What You Do,’ so it’s incredibly fitting to spotlight artists such as Common and Cleo Wade, whose work embraces this message of love, community, and diverse storytelling,” Kazanjian said.

In addition to the special activities on June 3, the main three-day conference will also address areas of need, including the direct-to-consumer streaming landscape and newly configured organizational structures.

Speakers at Promax will include designer Debbie Millman, fashion designer and author Dana Spinola, as well as leading senior marketing executives from ABC Entertainment, Amazon Studios), Hulu, AMC Networks, Disney, Universal Pictures and CNN. The full lineup will be announced in the coming weeks.