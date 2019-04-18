Art Directors Guild Reelects Chuck Parker As National Executive Director

Chuck Parker has been re-elected national executive director of the Art Directors Guild, IATSE Local 800. He and the guild’s associate national executive director, who goes by the name dooner, were reelected at the guild’s bi-annual general membership meeting last Saturday. They both ran unopposed.

“I am so pleased ADG members have recognized the hard work and dedication of Chuck and dooner on the issues of importance to our 2,700 members,” said Nelson Coates, the guild’s president.

“This was a great display of Local unity,” said art director Susan Bolles, who nominated Parker.

“It is clear that the members are standing strong behind our leaders,” said Kristen Davis, chair of the guild’s Set Designers and Model Makers craft, who nominated dooner.

According to the guild’s financial reports, Parker was paid $235,968 by the guild last year, while dooner earned $171,371.

Election results for the other positions subject to nomination will be determined by ballots that will be mailed May 14 and counted June 4. Saturday’s meeting also saw the election of a number of delegates to labor bodies and to district meetings governed by IATSE, which represents more than 140,000 workers throughout the entertainment industry.

Parker was first elected to the post in 2016 when he defeated longtime incumbent Scott Roth in a special election ordered by the U.S. Department of Labor. Roth had been hired by his guild’s board of directors and served at its pleasure continuously since 1997. The DOL, however, determined that Roth was an “officer” of the guild and not an “employee” as defined by the Labor/Management Reporting & Disclosure Act, and therefore had to stand for election by the guild’s members – which he lost.