The long goodbye to Arrow conitnues and has become even more emotional since Emily Bett Rickards announced that she would be leaving the CW superhero drama ahead of its eighth and final season. And just when you thought things couldn’t get more emotional, Arrow frontman Stephen Amell took to Instagram with a heartfelt goodbye to his costar.

“For me… August 3rd, 2012 is the most important day in the history of our show,” Amell wrote on Instagram. “It was the first day I worked with Emily. Her energy and the vibrancy she gave to Felicity Smoak is only surpassed by what she personally gave to me. She was a co-worker that became a best friend. So on the first day of our last episode together, I’d like everyone to know how deeply I appreciate the past seven years. EmBett… We wouldn’t be here without you. I love you. And I cannot wait to see what you do next.”

Rickards, who plays Felicity Smoak, announced her departure from the show last week. “Felicity and I are a very tight two, but after one through seven we will be saying goodbye to you,” the actress wrote in an Instagram post. “I thank you all for the time we’ve shared. The elevators we have climbed. The monsters we have faced and scared. And The burgers we have dined.”

She continued, “I will keep her in my heart for always, and I hope that you can too because she would not be alive if it weren’t for all of you.”

Arrow co-creator and executive producer Greg Berlanti and executive producer/showrunner Beth Schwartz said they are “heartbroken” to see Rickards leave the series.

“We’ve had the pleasure of working with Emily since season one and in those past seven years she has brought one of TV’s most beloved characters to life. And although we’re heartbroken to see both Emily and Felicity leave the show, we’re completely supportive of Emily and her future endeavors. She will always have a family at ‘Arrow,’” the two said in a joint statement.