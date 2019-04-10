Apple has signed up another A-list star for its forthcoming digital TV platform – Prince Harry.

The Duke of Sussex is partnering with Oprah Winfrey on her forthcoming multi-part series on mental health. The series, which was unveiled by Apple as part of its AppleTV+ ‘It’s Showtime’ event last month, will launch in 2020 and will pair Winfrey and the British prince.

“We are excited to announce that The Duke of Sussex and Oprah Winfrey are partners, co-creators and executive producers on their forthcoming mental health series launching on Apple in 2020. The pair have been developing the series for several months and are looking forward to sharing such an important project on this global platform,” said Kensington Palace.

“The dynamic multi-part documentary series will focus on both mental illness and mental wellness, inspiring viewers to have an honest conversation about the challenges each of us faces and how to equip ourselves with the tools to not simply survive but to thrive. This commitment builds on the Duke of Sussex’s long-standing work on issues and initiatives regarding mental health, where he has candidly shared personal experience and advocated for those who silently suffer, empowering them to get the help and support they deserve.”

Last month, Winfrey said that the doc series would look at “how the scourge of depression and anxiety, post-traumatic stress, addiction, trauma and loss is just devastating lives daily across the globe”.

Winfrey was one of the guests at Prince Harry’s wedding to Meghan Markle last year.