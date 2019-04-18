Anne Del Castillo Named NYC Media And Entertainment Commissioner

Anne del Castillo has been appointed by New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio to serve as commissioner of the Mayor’s Office of Media and Entertainment. She has served as MOME’s general counsel and COO since 2015, and has been acting commissioner since Julie Menin stepped down from the post in February.

“Media and entertainment are central to New York City’s economy and identity,” said de Blasio in a statement. “Anne has the vision and experience to continue to strengthen the industry during this time of unprecedented growth and change. Her commitment to diversifying our entertainment sector and piloting innovative programs will ensure New York continues to be the media capital of the world.”

Said del Castillo, “This is an exciting time for our agency to engage a broad cross-section of industry, community and other key stakeholders to advance an inclusive, sustainable and thriving creative economy that benefits all New Yorkers and reflects the diversity that defines our city.”

In the announcement, del Castillo is tasked with the mission to “amplify MOME’s efforts not only to strengthen the city’s media and entertainment economy, but to ensure that the workforce in those industries is as diverse as New York City itself.”

“I am honored to accept the Mayor’s appointment, and grateful for the opportunity to continue to work with MOME’s dedicated team to support the development of New York City’s creative sectors and nightlife industry,” said del Castillo.

The announcement also noted the Administration’s effort to “capitalize on the burgeoning augmented reality and virtual reality industries,” pointing out that del Castillo will “lead outreach to the advertising industry to help foster career pathways for New Yorkers of all backgrounds, and oversee the work of the recently formed Office of Nightlife to ensure the sustainable development of nightlife in New York City.”

Del Castillo’s appointment comes as MOME has recently expanded from supporting the film, TV, and theatre industries to include the music, publishing, advertising and digital media industries – industries that . These industries that account for 305,000 NYC jobs and an economic output of $104 billion. MOME also covers NYC Media, the City’s official broadcast network and the Office of Nightlife.

Del Castillo’s pre-MOME career included vice president of development and business affairs at American Documentary, producer of the award-winning PBS documentary series POV, where she secured $3 million annually in grants and contracts, and negotiated partnerships with Netflix and theatrical distributors to maximize distribution opportunities for independent documentaries.