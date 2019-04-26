Anna Sorokin, Faux Heiress And Subject Of Shonda Rhimes’ Netflix Series, Is Guilty Of Grand Larceny

Anna Sorokin, who posed as a German heiress and scammed money, hotel rooms and travel from unwitting banks, hotels, friends and others, was found guilty of attempted grand larceny Thursday in Manhattan.

Sorokin was convicted for stealing more than $200,000 from banks and friends, who fueled her entry into upper crust society under the belief she was heir to a fortune, but having difficulty juggling funds.

Sorokin, also known as Anna Delvey, was convicted of attempted grand larceny, three grand larceny counts and a misdemeanor charge of theft of services, District Attorney Cyrus R. Vance Jr. said. She is expected to be sentenced on May 9.

The brazen scam made Sorokin a hot Hollywood commodity after she was profiled in a New York Magazine article, How Anna Delvey Tricked New York’s Party People, by Jessica Pressler.. An estimated dozen producers were pursuing the story for a screen adaptation for TV and/or features.

The rights were eventually acquired by Netflix, with Grey’s Anatomy and Scandal creator Shonda Rhimes attached. It would be Rhimes’s first series for the streaming service.