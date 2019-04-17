Anna Gunn Signs With Authentic Talent & Literary

EXCLUSIVE: Anna Gunn, the two-time Emmy winner for her role on AMC’s Breaking Bad, has signed with Authentic Talent & Literary Management.

Related Story 'Better Call Saul' Adds Tony Dalton As Series Regular For Season 5

The signing comes at a busy time for Gunn, who reprises her role as Martha Bullock in HBO’s Deadwood movie which bows May 31, which is around the time she begins rehearsals for the revival of Tennessee Williams’ The Night of the Iguana on London’s West End opposite Clive Owen.

Gunn was nominated for three total Supporting Actress in a Drama Series Emmys for Breaking Bad, playing Walter White’s wife Skyler. She won in 2013 and repeated the next year.

She remains repped by ICM Partners.