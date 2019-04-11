Anna Deavere Smith Revivals Set For Off Broadway’s Signature Theatre 2019-20 Season

Anna Deavere Smith has been named a playwright in residence of Off Broadway’s Signature Theatre’s 2019-20 season, with two of her groundbreaking plays set for revival.

Though Smith will not perform in either of the shows, her Fires in the Mirror and Twilight: Los Angeles, 1992 are set to debut next October and April, respectively. Signature announced that a new play by the author will be produced in an upcoming season.

Signature’s Artistic Director Paige Evans said, “I’m delighted to be bringing Anna Deavere Smith to Signature next season. Anna revolutionized the theatrical form with her groundbreaking documentary work, and it will be fascinating to see how these two seminal plays resonate today.”

Also announced for Signature’s 2019-20 season is the first New York revival of Horton Foote’s The Young Man from Atlanta, which debuted at the Signature in 1995 before a 1997 Broadway staging. Performances begin Nov. 5.

Signature, known for producing multiple plays by one writer over the course of a year, will debut the Smith residency on Oct. 22 with Fires in the Mirror, Smith’s 1992 play about the real-life 1991 racial tensions in Crown Heights, Brooklyn, following the deaths of an African-American boy and an Orthodox Jewish scholar. The new staging will be directed by Saheem Ali.

Twilight: Los Angeles, 1992, Smith’s 1993 take on Rodney King and the L.A. riots, will be directed by Taibi Magar, with performances beginning April 28.

Smith’s recent acting credits include last year’s Can You Ever Forgive Me? starring Melissa McCarthy.

The Signature season also will include world premiere plays by Katori Hall and Dominique Morisseau, and a New York premiere from Lauren Yee.