Incorporated alum Eddie Ramos is set for a recurring role on the upcoming fourth season of TNT’s flagship drama series Animal Kingdom.

Ramos will play Tupi, an ex from Mia’s (Sohvi Rodriguez) past who endangers Mia’s standing with J (Finn Cole). Tupi is dangerous, angry, and willing to do anything for some cash.

Animal Kingdom stars Ellen Barkin as the matriarch of the Cody crime family, along with Shawn Hatosy, Ben Robson, Jake Weary, Cole and Rodriguez.

Season 3 began with the death of Scott Speedman’s Baz, and the Cody men finding themselves increasingly divided as they fought for control and independence.

The series is produced by John Wells Productions in association with Warner Horizon Scripted Television. Wells executive produces. Animal Kingdom was developed for television by Jonathan Lisco and inspired by the award-winning Australian feature film written & directed by David Michôd and produced by Liz Watts, who also serve as executive producers on the series.

Ramos played the series regular role of Theo on Syfy’s Incorporated, and recently guest starred on Fox’s Lethal Weapon and Spectrum’s L.A.’s Finest. He is repped by The Kohner Agency and Authentic Talent & Literary Management.