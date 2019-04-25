Angela Bassett Joins Lena Headey & Karen Gillan In ‘Gunpowder Milkshake’

EXCLUSIVE: 9-1-1 star Angela Bassett has signed on to co-star in Gunpowder Milkshake, the action thriller from Studiocanal and The Picture Company. Aharon Keshales and Navot Papushado are directing the film from a script that they wrote with Ehud Lavski. Bassett, whose recent credits include the smash hit Black Panther, Bumblebee, and Mission: Impossible – Fallout, is joining previously announced stars Lena Headey and Avengers: Endgame’s Karen Gillan.

The pic is said to be a high-concept female-centric assassin thriller that spans multiple generations. Angela will play Anna May, one of the unassuming leaders of a massive armory.

The Picture Company partners Andrew Rona and Alex Heineman will produce through their overall deal with Studiocanal.

Bassett, a Golden Globe winner for her iconic performance as Tina Turner in What’s Love Got to Do with It, is a mainstay on FX’s American Horror Story anthology series, which has earned her multiple Emmy nominations. Up next, she can be seen starring opposite Patricia Arquette in the Netflix film, Otherhood.

Bassett is repped by Gersh, Lighthouse Entertainment and Fox Rothschild.