EXCLUSIVE: Andre Holland (High Flying Bird, Moonlight) is set as the lead in Oscar winner Damien Chazelle’s (La La Land, Whiplash) anticipated Netflix series The Eddy, from Endeavor Content. Holland also will co-executive produce the series, which marks Chazelle’s first project for television.

The Eddy is a musical drama set in contemporary multicultural Paris revolving around a club, its owner, the house band, and the chaotic city that surrounds them. The eight-episode series will be shot in France and feature dialogue in French, English and Arabic for premiere exclusively to Netflix members worldwide.

Holland will play Elliot Udo, who was a celebrated jazz pianist in New York, but now is in Paris, part-owner of a failing jazz club, hiding from everyone. He has an on-again off-again relationship with his lead singer, but is emotionally stunted. When his fifteen-year-old daughter shows up suddenly, he has to face his weakness and learn to grow up.

Chazelle executive produces and will direct the first two episodes with five-time BAFTA Award-winning and Tony and Olivier Award-winning writer Jack Thorne (National Treasure, This is England, Wonder), who wrote six of the scripts. Also executive producing are six-time Grammy Award-winner Glen Ballard (Alanis Morissette’s Jagged Little Pill, Michael Jackson’s Bad), who wrote the band’s songs, and Emmy-winning producer Alan Poul (Six Feet Under, The Newsroom, Tales of the City), who will also direct the final two episodes. Holland will co-executive produce.

Holland most recently appeared as the lead in High Flying Bird, a Steven Soderbergh film by the Oscar-winning scribe of Moonlight, in which Holland also had a starring role. Holland also served as an Executive Producer on the film under his Harper Road Films banner. Holland recently finished his run as the title role of Othello alongside Mark Rylance at Shakespeare’s Globe Theatre in London. He was also seen in JJ Abrams’ Hulu series Castle Rock. Holland is repped by CAA, Anonymous Content and Del Shaw Moonves.