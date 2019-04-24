‘Andi Mack’ To End With Season 3 On Disney Channel

There will be no fourth season for Disney’s Channel’s Andi Mack. The hit tween sitcom that has been hailed for inspiring social change and for making history with the first Disney Channel character to say “I’m gay,” will air its final episodes beginning Friday, June 21.

The Season 3 finale will serve as the series finale on Friday, July 26. Two episodes will air on Friday, June 21 at 8 PM on Disney Channel and DisneyNow, with the remaining episodes airing weekly at 8 PM through July 26. You can watch a video of the cast discussing the significance of the series below.

“Andi Mack was a labor of love for a room of impassioned, inventive writers, a talented and dedicated crew, and an extraordinary, miraculous cast who inspired us all,” said series creator and executive producer Terri Minsky. “We had the honor of breaking a lot of new ground for Disney Channel. We were its first serialized show, its first series centered around an Asian American family, and its first to feature an LGBTQ character who spoke the words ‘I’m gay.’ But the best part of making Andi Mack was our audience, who let us know we mattered to them. The series finale is for them.”

The coming-of-age story marked a key moment for the channel in the second-season premiere when the 13-year-old Cyrus Goodman character played by Joshua Rush came out to his friends after realizing he was gay, marking Disney Channel’s first depiction of a coming-out journey.

Gary Marsh, president, Disney Channel, said, “Three years ago, we challenged Terri Minsky to create a new series that expanded and broadened the Disney Channel brand. And so was born Andi Mack. We are forever grateful to Terri, her talented team and the outstanding cast, led by Peyton Elizabeth Lee, for delivering a meaningful and satisfying conclusion to three wonderful seasons of this brilliant series.”

The series has been praised as a heartwarming, diverse coming-of-age story about the most important things in any young person’s life: family, friends and the journey of self-discovery.

Year to-date, Andi Mack is Disney Channel’s most-watched series overall and its highest-rated among Kids 6-14. It has received a Television Academy Honor, a GLAAD Media Award, a U.S. Asia Institute honor, the Common Sense Media Seal for Quality Family Programming and a Peabody Award nomination.

Andi Mack stars Peyton Elizabeth Lee as the title character, Lilan Bowden as Rebecca “Bex” Mack, Lauren Tom as Celia Mack, Joshua Rush as Cyrus Goodman, Sofia Wylie as Buffy Driscoll, Asher Angel as Jonah Beck and Trent Garrett as Bowie.

Filmed in Salt Lake City, Utah, Andi Mack was created and is executive produced by Minsky (Lizzie McGuire) and also executive produced by Michelle Manning (The Breakfast Club, Disney Channel Original Movies Adventures in Babysitting and Teen Beach 2). Phil Baker (Disney Channel’s Good Luck Charlie) is co-executive producer.

The series is produced by Horizon Productions.