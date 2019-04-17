Analeigh Tipton Inks With ICM Partners

EXCLUSIVE: Analeigh Tipton has signed with ICM Partners. The move comes after she recently toplined last year’s indie thriller Broken Star, opposite Tyler Labine.

The actor broke out playing a babysitter with a crush on Steve Carell in Crazy, Stupid, Love in 2011. She later starred in ABC’s romantic comedy Manhattan Love Story, which didn’t make it a full season after it debuted in 2014.

More recently, Tipton’s credits include James Franco’s John Steinbeck adaptation In Dubious Battle, which premiered at the Venice Film Festival in 2016, and Alex Ross Perry’s Golden Exits, which bowed at the 2018 Sundance Film Festival. In between, she starred opposite J.K. Simmons and Emile Hirsch in All Nighter.

Her other TV credits include HBO’s Hung, and films including Anna Boden and Ryan Fleck’s Mississippi Grind, Two Night Stand, Warm Bodies and Luc Besson’s Lucy.

She remains repped by Mosaic and McKuin Frankel Whitehead LLP.