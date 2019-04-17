Amy Klobuchar Next Dem White House Hopeful To Brave Fox News Channel Town Hall

Sen. Amy Klobuchar will be the next Democratic White House hopeful in the Fox News Channel town hall hot seat, the news outlet announced two days after Sen. Bernie Sanders made FNC ratings history doing same.

Sen. Klobuchar will take questions from the audience and returning moderators Bret Baier and Martha MacCallum on May 8, from Milwaukee and, like Sanders’ town hall, it will air 6:30-7:30 PM ET, sandwiched between abbreviated version of both moderators’ programs.

One day earlier, Klobuchar will participate in a town-hall palooza on CNN, also including Sanders, South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg, Sen. Kamala Harris, Sen. Elizabeth Warren. In that New Hampshire event, the Dem hopefuls will be town-hall-ed, back to back, on the same stage, moderated by CNN primetime stars, Anderson Cooper, Chris Cuomo, and Don Lemon.

On the heels of Sanders’ town hall, media had reported other hopefuls had expressed interest in appearing on the network, including latest to throw hat in ring, South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg, though some of them, including Klobuchar had expressed interest earlier and other Dems, including Klobuchar and Sen. Kirtsen Gillibrand, had previously been interviewed in sit-downs on the network.

Klobuchar appeared on Special Report with Bret Baier for the first time since declaring her candidacy in February, clocking numbers that rivaled Sanderd town hall: 2.5 million viewers, with nearly 400K in the news demo.

But Sanders’ town hall made headlines and became the most watched town hall of this election cycle to date on any cable news network, trouncing CNN and MSNBC and triggering tweet-rage by president Donald Trump, and on-air spouting by Trump adviser/FNC primetime opinionator Sean Hannity.

Baier and MacCallum were FNC’s moderators during midterm election night in November 2018, logging the highest-rated midterm election programming in cable news history – 7.8 million viewers.